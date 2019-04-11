--

Mississippi semi driver makes Dunn County court appearance

Two people say the driver of a semi tractor-trailer truck threatened to kill them with his handgun two weeks ago at a gas station.

William Minyard of Mississippi faces charges of disorderly conduct and making terrorist threats. Menomonie police say he refused to come out of his vehicle when they arrived March 29. Tactical teams secured the area and police broke in through the windshield and took Minyard into custody. Officers say he smelled strongly of alcohol.

--

Republicans slow to confirm Evers’ Cabinet nominees

Gov. Tony Evers and Republican lawmakers are still fighting over appointees at the state Capitol.

Republican Senate Majority Leader Scott Fitzgerald has said there is "some truth" to Democratic claims his party has been "slow walking" Evers' appointments to his administration. The ongoing dispute goes back to the Democratic governor's decision to rescind appointments made during last December's lame-duck legislative session.

--

Wis. gets ‘F’ grade for failing to address lead in school drinking water

A Wisconsin environmental group says the state's laws on lead in the drinking water at schools don't go far enough.

A report released Tuesday gives Wisconsin a grade of "F" for failing to address the problem. The Wisconsin Environment Research and Police Center and WISPIRG accuse the state of failing to protect students from lead exposure. Current law doesn't require schools and day care operations to test for lead. If they do test, they aren't legally required to release their findings. Wisconsin also received a grade of "F" two years ago.

--

Wis. man accused of killing sister, her boyfriend will get new attorneys

A judge in Eau Claire County Circuit Court has granted the motion by two defense attorneys who want to withdraw from a homicide case.

Wayne Price of Fall Creek is accused of killing his sister and boyfriend two years ago. Wednesday's court appearance was originally to be a sentencing hearing for Price. District Attorney Gary King had sent a letter to the court last week raising concerns about whether the guilty plea Price entered in January was voluntary. King based that on comments the defendant had made to his family.