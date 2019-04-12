--

Sanders visits Wisconsin — site of his biggest 2016 win

Democratic presidential candidate Bernie Sanders will be at a Friday afternoon rally in Madison.

Sanders earned his biggest primary victory in the Badger State during the run-up to the 2016 presidential election. He defeated Hillary Clinton in 71 of Wisconsin's 72 counties. Sanders' three-day campaign swing will also include stops in Wisconsin, Michigan and Pennsylvania. His Madison rally will start at 5 p.m. at James Madison Park.

Spring storm dumps heavy snow on central, western Wisconsin

A spring storm has been dumping wet, heavy snow on central and western Wisconsin.

Wausau set a record for April 11 with 11.3 inches, shattering the 7.9 inches that fell in 1922. Wisconsin Rapids received ten inches, Menomonie got more than 9, there's 8.9 inches at Chippewa Falls, eight in Mosinee, Pella is reporting 7 inches, Marinette has a half-foot, and Green Bay and Hayward had 3 inches. National Weather Service forecaster Roy Edberg says the snow was accompanied by thunderstorms which produced exceptional snowfall rates of 1-2 inches per hour. The heavy snow and slippery conditions closed part of Interstate 94 in the northwest region, and the Merrimac Ferry that connects Columbia and Sauk Counties across the Wisconsin River shut down due to snow, cold, and wind.

Former World Dairy Expo president leaving struggling industry

After decades of running the Heatherstone Enterprises farm in Baraboo, Mike Holschbach is stepping down.

Holschbach is the former president of the World Dairy Expo. Heartherstone has been operating in Baraboo for 58 years and Holschbach bought it from his in-laws in 1984. He says he's ready to retire from selling cattle and dairy products, but he's not sure what he will do next. More than 230 cattle will be on the auction block this weekend.

Columbia County supervisors stunned by former DA’s allegations

County leaders say they are stunned by the allegations listed in the resignation letter submitted by former Columbia County District Attorney Tristan Eagon.

She says they used "strong arm" tactics with her and deliberately kept her office under-staffed. Eagon had been on the job for just less than three months when she left abruptly Tuesday. County Board First Vice Chairman Dan Drew says he doesn't think anybody in Columbia County government understands what she's talking about. Drew says county officials made no hiring decisions for the DA's office.

2 solar farms approved will quadruple Wisconsin’s capacity

The Public Service Commission has approved plans for two solar farms which will produce enough electricity to power 120,000 homes for a year.

The farms near Two Rivers and in Iowa County will more than quadruple Wisconsin's solar capacity. Madison Gas and Electric and Wisconsin Public Service Corporation are already in line to pay a combined $390 million for the electricity generated. The plants will have a combined capacity of 450 megawatts.