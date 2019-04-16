St. Croix County administrator finalist for Fla. job

The six-person finalist list was revealed in a local Escambia County news report.

"It's an opportunity that I'm exploring and that Escambia County is exploring with me," Thompson said Tuesday, April 16.

He said he was drawn to the professional challenges posed by the position — not to the possibility of a retirement landing or to its warmer weather. Thompson, who was hired at age 52 by St. Croix County in 2011, is a Stevens Point native and a UW-Madison graduate.

"I bleed Badger red," he said. "I'm not looking to leave. This is just an opportunity that is presented."

He said he was alerted to the opening through the National Association of County Managers, of which he is a member.

"These opportunities are presented," Thompson said.

He said interviews for the position could be scheduled in the coming weeks.

"I have as many questions for their county board as they probably have for me," he said.