DNR Secretary Preston Cole questions why the practice is still allowed in Wisconsin while the disease is still spreading. Scientists think baiting and feeding encourage deer to congregate over the food left for them, leading to the spread of the disease. State law bans the practice in infected counties for 36 months and in neighboring counties for 24 months.

--

Closs kidnapper now refusing to cooperate with presentence investigation

A probation and parole agent tells the Barron County Circuit Court judge the man who admits he kidnapped Jayme Closs and killed her parents is now refusing to cooperate with the presentence investigation.

Twenty-one-year-old Jake Patterson says he's acting on his lawyer's advice. Patterson entered a guilty plea last month and he is scheduled for sentencing May 24th. He admits he grabbed the 13-year-old girl after killing her parents last October, then holding her against her will for 88 days.

--

Trump holding campaign rally April 27 in Green Bay

President Donald Trump is holding a "Make America Great Again" political rally on April 27 in Green Bay.

The campaign says this is the 18th rally Trump has held in Wisconsin and third in Green Bay since he began the race for president in 2015. Officials touted the Trump tax cuts and said,"the U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement will open Canadian dairy markets to farmers all across Wisconsin." Democratic Party of Wisconsin Chair Martha Lanning said, "Trump is coming to Wisconsin to sell a record of broken promise and sow division in our state, and frankly, we've had enough." President Trump made an official White House visit to Minnesota Monday on tax deadline day.

--

Former governor to serve as honorary chair of Institute for Reforming Government

Former Wisconsin Gov. Scott Walker has been appointed an honorary chairman of the Institute for Reforming Government.

The Wisconsin-based organization made the announcement Monday. The group formed in 2017 says it is focused on simplifying government through tax reform, lessening regulations and creating efficiencies. Walker has been busy, assuming several positions since losing his bid for re-election last November. Among them, he is leading a national push for calling a constitutional convention for the adoption of a balanced budget amendment.

--

U.S. Rep. Pocan unsure if he’ll offer presidential endorsement

One of the most liberal members of Congress says he doesn't know if he will endorse any Democrat currently in the field of candidates for president.

Wisconsin Congressman Mark Pocan is co-chair of the Congressional Progressive Caucus. Pocan tells reporters he wants to see each of the candidates talk about the issues he cares about — like a proposal for debt-free college. The Wisconsin presidential primary will be held in April 2020. President Trump narrowly collected this state's electoral votes in 2016.

--

Bipartisan group of lawmakers working on uniform procedure for sex assault kits

A bipartisan group of Wisconsin lawmakers is working on a bill to create a uniform procedure for the processing and collection of sex assault kits.

Attorney General Josh Kaul joined the group Tuesday to announce the legislation designed to do away with backlogs of kits needing to be processed. The bill has the support of Wisconsin law enforcement officials and advocates for sexual assault victims. It includes timeline requirements to move the process along when the evidence is collected.