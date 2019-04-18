New Richmond lawyer named to panel that will recommend judges to Evers
A New Richmond-based lawyer was appointed last week to the Governor's Judicial Selection Advisory Committee.
Gov. Tony Evers named civil litigator Michael J. Brose among members of the committee, according to an April 15 news release. Brose practices at the Doar, Drill & Skow firm, where he specializes in personal injury cases.
The committee interviews and recommends judicial candidates to the governor to fill vacancies.
"Wisconsin has a long and proud tradition of an independent judiciary that respects and preserves our state's Constitution," Evers said. "By tapping into the experience of attorneys from around the state, this committee will help ensure that we appoint judges who are knowledgeable, thoughtful, and fair."