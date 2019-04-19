Application for New Richmond immigration detention center withdrawn
Immigration authorities have withdrawn their application to build a detention center in New Richmond.
That decision was made after city officials rejected the proposal from the organization in charge of Immigration Customs Enforcement, or ICE. New Richmond didn't feel the detention center would fit into its comprehensive plan. The federal agency had promised it would mean almost 220 full time jobs, $23.5 million in annual labor income and nearly $39 million in annual economic impact for New Richmond and St. Croix County.
An April 23 community meeting was originally scheduled to discuss the proposal.
Learfield Wire Services contributed to this report