Lottery jackpot for road projects? Wis. lawmaker antes up with legislation

A Democratic state senator is introducing a bill that would dedicate Wisconsin's share of the $768 million Powerball jackpot to road improvement projects.

Sen. Tim Carpenter of Milwaukee said, "when the state collects its income taxes for this win, I want it to be directed to funding Local Road Aids." The Legislative Fiscal Bureau estimates that if the winner takes the $477 million cash option, that would be a $36.5 million windfall for Wisconsin. Carter says the sudden influx of money could be used for an issue we all care about without the need for increased taxes.

Potentially devastating ‘super weed’ shows up in Wis.

Agriculture experts confirm a so-called "super weed" that can devastate corn and soybeans has been found in this state.

Researchers say cows have consumed remnants of the weed in their feed and then it shows up in the manure that farmers spread on their fields. The pigweed species is native to the southwestern United States, but it's now found in more than half of the states. Scientists in North Dakota say Palmer amaranth can depress corn yields by 91 percent and soybeans by 79 percent.

Foxconn Technology looking for ‘flexibility’ in its deal

Foxconn Technology Group says it has engaged in routine and good faith discussions with the Evers administration, but it still intends to develop 13,000 Wisconsin jobs.

Foxconn says it is looking for what it calls "flexibility" in its deal. Evers has said the Taiwan-based electronics giant reached out to his administration with several changes it wanted to make in the huge contract. The company has agreed to invest $10 billion in the Badger State and it is set to receive $4 billion in tax credits.

National Guard Bureau to investigate state’s handling of sex assault allegations

The National Guard Bureau plans to conduct a thorough investigation of the Wisconsin National Guard's handling of allegations of discrimination, sexual assault and harassment.

Gov. Tony Evers and U.S. Sen. Tammy Baldwin called for the assessment last month after hearing complaints from current and former Guard members. Baldwin said, "The men and women of the Wisconsin National Guard deserve an environment free of sexual harassment and assault and I believe this impartial outside review of past actions, current protocols, and future improvements is the best way to meet that objective." The assessment will be conducted by a team of experts over the next several months.