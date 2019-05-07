State Republicans ramp up efforts against abortion

--

Dane County to pay farmers to plant cover crops to limit runoff

Dane County is offering $750,000 in grant money to farmers who plant cover crops aimed at limiting runoff from heavy rains and snowmelt.

The money will be available through the end of this month. To take part, a farmer would need to set aside at least a half-acre of land for 15 years. Land currently used for row crops would be converted into prairie lands, perennial grasses or land for grazing cattle.

--

Sun Prairie fire victim ID’d

Sun Prairie investigators are working to determine how a fatal apartment fire started Sunday night.

The body of 40-year-old Charles D. Cobb was found after the flames had been extinguished. The first firefighters to arrive helped three residents get out safely, with one treated for smoke inhalation at a local hospital. Cobb's body was found on the second floor. All 16 units were evacuated and Sun Prairie Fire Chief Christopher Garrison says they are now uninhabitable.

--

Authorities: Man kills wife, lives with her body, apparently kills himself in jail

The Columbia County Sheriff's Office says a deputy spotted a 31-year-old inmate hanging in his cell during a routine check Sunday night.

Fuad Pashayev was facing charges he killed his wife last month in Wisconsin Dells. Investigators say Pashayev and a child stayed in the house with 23-year-old Tetiana Huzhva's body for a couple of days before he took the 2-year-old to a babysitter. His death is being investigated even though he was in a cell by himself.

--

Man arrested after making threats in Manitowoc County court

Authorities haven't identified the man arrested for making threats against three people charged in the death of a 2-year-old boy.

Initial court appearances were made Monday in Manitowoc County. Prosecutors told the court the victim had gone through months of abuse. The man in the courtroom reportedly made threatening hand gestures aimed at the three defendants, telling David Heiden he'd better pray he doesn't get out of jail.

--

Man, 34, arrested in Tomah in fatal child abuse case

A 34-year-old Tomah man has been charged with reckless homicide after an autopsy of a child who died last week.

Emergency responders rushed the 3-year-old to Tomah Memorial Hospital Friday, but the child died. The autopsy conducted by the University of Wisconsin-Madison Department of Pathology found the victim's death was caused by child abuse. Marcus W. Anderson is being held in the Monroe County Jail with his next court appearance scheduled for July 1. A $750,000 cash bond was set during a Monday hearing.