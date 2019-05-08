--

Report: Expanding Medicaid would lower premiums

A report prepared for the Wisconsin Insurance Commissioner's Office finds expanding Medicaid would lower premiums on the individual health insurance market.

Wakely Consulting Group says the premiums could drop by 7-11 percent. Gov. Tony Evers wants to accept federal money to expand Medicaid, but the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee plans to vote to kill the idea Thursday. Republican opponents say adding 82,000 people to Medicaid would increase private insurance costs and expose Wisconsin to financials risks if the feds drop the reimbursement.

Senate committee recommends confirmation of Election Commission leader

She's already been on the job for more than a year.

Now, a Wisconsin Senate committee has unanimously recommended Meagan Wolfe be confirmed as the leader of the state Elections Commission. No one spoke against Wolfe at a hearing Tuesday at the Capitol. Final confirmation will be up to the full Senate.

Badger Institute: $15 minimum wage could cost 350K jobs

A report from the Badger Institute suggests raising Wisconsin's minimum wage to $15 an hour could cost the state 350,000 jobs.

About one-out-of-three minimum-wage workers could be out of a job. The institute examined what happened in other states where the minimum wage was raised. The report finds almost 40 percent of all workers make less than $15 an hour in Wisconsin and many of those people would be the ones impacted if the prevailing wage goes up.

Foxconn Technologies given approval for Racine County work

Electronics giant Foxconn has received the first of many construction permits for work on its massive factory in southeastern Wisconsin.

State officials have given approval for "footings and foundations" at the location in Mount Pleasant. Dirt was already being moved at the site where the Taiwan-based company says 13,000 people will eventually work. Foxconn hopes to have the plant operating by the end of 2020.

Lawmakers propose change to end state tax on tips

Legislation being circulated at the Wisconsin Capitol would let workers keep cash tips and not report them on their state income tax returns.

State Sen. Andre Jacque of De Pere and Rep. Cody Horlacher of Mukwonago, both Republicans, are authors of the measure. Jacque says cash tips are already under-reported. If it passes, Wisconsin would likely be the first state to enact such a change. The cash tips would still have to be reported on federal returns.

DNR to fine city of Eau Claire, contractor $50K

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources says air pollution laws were violated while Eau Claire's City Hall was being renovated.

State inspectors say the problem is with the way the city and Brick Thermal Systems handled asbestos which had been found in the building. The violations were discovered last November. The fine could top $50,000. Eau Claire officials say the work on its City Hall should be completed next month.

Legendary Oshkosh bar burns to the ground

No injuries are reported after a legendary downtown Oshkosh bar burned to the ground Tuesday.

Fire crews were called to the location on North Main shortly before 1:45 a.m. Brisk north winds spread the flames from the burning building to Mabel Murphy's bar next door. In a little more than an hour, the bar was burned to the ground. Eight people escaped the burning structure without being injured. The building itself was more than 120 years old and Mable Murphy's had just been celebrating 45 years in business.