They say compensation should be addressed in the budgeting process. Nineteen of them signed a letter to Gov. Tony Evers Wednesday complaining about the raises of up to $5 an hour at Columbia, Dodge, Green Bay, Taycheedah and Waupun correctional institutions — plus the Lincoln Hills youth prison. The lawmakers who signed the letter have state facilities in their districts.

--

State’s attorney general joins coalition supporting marijuana SAFE Banking Act

Wisconsin Attorney General Josh Kaul is joining a bipartisan coalition of 38 state attorneys general urging Congress to pass legislation giving marijuana-related businesses access to the federal banking system.

Federal regulators prohibit financial institutions from providing services to companies in states where medical or retail marijuana sales are legal. Kaul said," ensuring that businesses that are operating lawfully under state law have access to the banking system will improve public safety." Legal cannabis businesses are now forced to operate as cash-only operations which could make them targets for criminals. The SAFE Banking Act has 172 co-sponsors in the U.S. House and is awaiting a floor vote.

--

UW-Stevens Point capital campaign surpasses goal by $10M

When the capital campaign for initiatives at the University of Wisconsin-Stevens Point was officially kicked off three years ago the stated goal was $30 million.

Chancellor Bernie Patterson announced Tuesday more than $40 million has been raised. The money will be used to support strategic objectives, create scholarship endowments and provide initiatives for new programs. A spokesperson says 89 new scholarship funds and 58 funds supporting various programs have already been created. Patterson thanked the community of Stevens Point for its support.

--

Sun Prairie teen accused of shooting man in the face

A 17-year-old Sun Prairie girl has been tentatively charged with first-degree reckless injury after an April incident where a man was shot in the face.

Kennedy Denoble told investigators she and several other young people were playing around with the victim's handgun when it fired while she was "testing it out." Initially, nobody was arrested, but the charges were filed against Denoble after an investigation by the Madison Police Violent Crimes Unit. The victim survived, but his name hasn't been released.

--

Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan healthcare reducing La Crosse workforce

The Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development has been notified that a health care provider plans limited job cuts over the next several months.

A spokesperson for Mayo Clinic Health System-Franciscan Healthcare didn't specify how many positions are being cut. The reductions are scheduled to begin July 1. They are tied to the closing of the La Crosse facility's behavioral health residences.

--

Chippewa County charge dropped, but Rusk County homicide charge remains

The Chippewa County district attorney's office has dropped a reckless endangerment charge against a Holcombe man, but he still has a bigger legal problem in Rusk County.

Preston Kraft was accused of threatening to kill Robert Pettit, but there were no witnesses so the charge was dismissed. Kraft is still facing homicide charges in Pettit's 2018 death. He was arrested last year after a five-day manhunt.