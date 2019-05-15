Farms are not charged for the first 500 pounds of hazardous waste but may be charged for additional waste after that. Agriculture-related businesses must qualify as a very small quantity generator (VSQG) by generating less than 220 pounds of hazardous waste per month and have less than 2,205 pounds of hazardous waste in storage.

Examples of hazardous waste accepted includes fertilizers, pesticides, insecticides, herbicides, corrosives, lye, mercury thermometers/thermostats, old fuel, paint stripper, solvents, oil paint, varnish and stains. Items that are accepted with a fee for disposal include aerosol cans, fluorescent lights, rechargeable batteries, latex paint, oil filters and propane cylinders. All fees are payable by cash or check. For more information regarding the fees associated with these items, contact the recycling specialist at 715-531-1905.

Latex paint is now accepted at Clean Sweep for a fee. The fee is based on the size of the can, not the volume of paint within the can. Fees for latex paint are $25 per 5 gallon, $5 per gallon, $2 per quart and pints are free.

Farms and agriculture-related businesses must pre-register for the event before May 14 by calling the county at 715-531-1905 or going online to sccwi.us/recycling, click on Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste Collection, and fill out and return the form listed under Farms and Ag Businesses.

Businesses and households may also participate in the Clean Sweep Hazardous Waste program. Businesses must qualify as a VSQG and pre-register for the event. The business collection is a fee for service event. Households may bring hazardous waste to the collection on Friday, May 17, from noon-5 p.m. and on Saturday, May 18, from 9 a.m.-1 p.m.