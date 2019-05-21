No comment was made at a public hearing on the renewals.

The approvals included 23 for full class B, six for Class A Liquor, five for Class B Beer, and five for combined Class B Beer and Class C Wine.

Dam grant

The council also approved a resolution to participate in a Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources Dam Grant program for the Willow River Dam.

Utility Director Kip Peters said engineers estimate the dam needs about $120,000 of work.

Peters said the resolution is a joint one between the owners St. Croix County, city of Hudson, village of North Hudson and town of Hudson.

Once approved by all four entities, Peters said they can apply for 50% cost share from the state.

Park board appointments

Mike Kennedy and Karen Stankevitz were appointed to serve on the park board.

Kennedy's term will end in 2024. Stankevitz's term will end in 2022.

St. Croix Meadows collateral grant

Following discussion in a closed session, the council gave the city's consent to a collateral assignment of grant payment with St. Croix Meadows.

The city entered into an agreement with St. Croix Meadows in 2019 that provided for payment of $2.81 million from the city to the developer after the completion of street and utility improvements.

St. Croix Meadows is obtaining a loan to provide for those improvements, and is required by the developer's agreement to enter into a collateral assignment, according to the resolution.