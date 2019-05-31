Hastings grows, but lags behind county growth

Data from the regional planning organization shows most of the county's growth came from its western side. While eastern county communities like Hastings and Inver Grove Heights grew slower.

"I think we'd like to see our growth a little bit higher here," said John Hinzman, Hastings community development director. "We've got the ability with adjacent land to the city for growth."

Hastings city staff are currently studying the reasons why growth has lagged, he said. That work is incomplete, but he said the city is also looking at its growth characteristics.

He pointed to available land for housing developments and the city's characteristics of having a "sense of community."

"We're really looking at what unique aspects we have," Hinzman said.

About two-thirds of the county's growth came from newborns. The other third was from people moving into the county, said Matt Smith, Dakota County manager. The growth matches what the county has expected, he said.

"Growth is just an indicator that we're heading in the right direction ... we like it when people want to call the county home," Smith said.

The steady population growth marks a shift since the Great Recession.

Growth in the county slowed then and didn't begin to rebound until 2014 when the county's economy started to pick up, said Jane Vanderpoel, a management analyst at Dakota County's Office of Performance and Analysis.

That's because most growth is driven from housing development in the county, she said.

From 2010 to 2017, the county grew at about 1% per year, she said. However, in the last year that has ticked up to about 1.4%.

The Met Council's data estimated that the number of households in the county grew about 12,000 — from 152,060 to 164,130 households.

"Our growth would be relatively suppressed for the last decade," Vanderpoel said. "Getting above 1 percent feels like it's certainly the direction we want to be heading."

In Hastings, the city's growth was small during the recession too, Hinzman said. And the rebound from the recession has been slower, compared to other communities in the county, he said.

"Within the last five or more years there's been places closer in [to the metro] that had higher rates of growth," he said. "We hope some of the demand in that area will come to Hastings."