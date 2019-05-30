"None of us as staff are qualified to do that," St. Croix County Community Development Director Ellen Denzer said at the May 23 Board of Adjustment meeting, where the project was revisited.

The applicant proposes to build a manure digester in the town of Pleasant Valley, where turkey litter and manure would be processed and converted into natural gas. Other byproducts from the process would be converted to fertilizer products to be sold.

The appraiser will likely cost between $10,000 and $20,000, Denzer said after the meeting. She said the Western Wisconsin Biogas and Nutrient Recovery Project's applicant, Agri-Waste Energy President Ray Davy, would have to cover the cost of the appraisal. If Davy does not fund the appraisal, Denzer said that could be grounds for denying the project.

Provided Davy agrees, she said the county will select one of three appraisers who would be tasked with completing a report in time for the Board of Adjustment's August meeting.

The $55 million project's fate rides greatly on the impact it would have on neighbors' property values. Board of Adjustment Chairman Buck Malick has more than once told Davy the project would likely be denied if it's determined it would have a negative impact on surrounding values.

The county's community development staff will also compile additional information on the project in the intervening weeks, including would-be traffic impacts, the area's capacity to apply the byproducts generated from the plant and odor management plans.

