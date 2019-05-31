Hudson council to consider Lakeview EMS contract

Thursday's meeting finalized details leftover from a May 22 negotiation meeting, where the bulk of the contract's framework was settled.

Among items discussed at Thursday's meeting were requirements calling for Hudson Fire Department to respond and assist on all Lakeview EMS calls involving car accidents and cardiac arrests. Lakeview would assist Hudson firefighters as needed at structure fires, per the contract language discussed at the meeting.

One unresolved matter was whether Minnesota law — Lakeview is headquartered there — would allow Lakeview crews to distribute the opioid overdose drug Narcan to Hudson firefighters. Lakeview officials said they would research that question.

Monday's council meeting begins at 7 p.m.