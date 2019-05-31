Hudson council to consider Lakeview EMS contract
Hudson Common Council members on Monday, June 1, will consider a contract between the city and Lakeview EMS for ambulance services.
The Lakeview EMS Contract Negotiating Committee on Thursday approved a contract and voted to send the document to the full council for consideration. The proposal would effectively bring to an end the city's 42-year partnership with St. Croix EMS and begin contracting ambulance services with Lakeview.
Thursday's meeting finalized details leftover from a May 22 negotiation meeting, where the bulk of the contract's framework was settled.
Among items discussed at Thursday's meeting were requirements calling for Hudson Fire Department to respond and assist on all Lakeview EMS calls involving car accidents and cardiac arrests. Lakeview would assist Hudson firefighters as needed at structure fires, per the contract language discussed at the meeting.
One unresolved matter was whether Minnesota law — Lakeview is headquartered there — would allow Lakeview crews to distribute the opioid overdose drug Narcan to Hudson firefighters. Lakeview officials said they would research that question.
Monday's council meeting begins at 7 p.m.