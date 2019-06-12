Alex Thompson admits he punched his brother, Isaac. A witness tells police Alex then got a loaded shotgun and pointed at his brother's face. Isaac apparently grabbed the shotgun and pointed it at Alex's legs and then his face. If convicted on all charges, the twins could face up to three years in prison.

--

State Supreme Court jumps into legal battle over lame-duck session

The day before a trial challenging a law passed during the lame-duck legislative session was to start, the Wisconsin Supreme Court jumped into the middle of the legal battle.

The state's high court stopped the trial, which was to start in Dane County Wednesday. It is already considering a different lawsuit which challenges the entire session held last December on procedural grounds.

--

Republicans dramatically scale back Democratic governor’s youth prison plans

Members of the Legislature's Joint Finance Committee have decided to spend $600 million less on state building projects than Gov. Tony Evers proposed.

Republicans who control the budget-writing committee have sliced millions off the $194 million Evers wanted to spend to build smaller facilities to handle juvenile offenders. The youth prison near Irma is scheduled to close by January 2021. The finance committee introduced a plan Tuesday to provide about $44 million on the youth prison transition.

--

Pick ‘N Save to sell CBD products

The nation's largest grocery store chain is joining a growing list of national retailers with its plan to begin selling CBD products.

Kroger owns Pick 'N Save and Metro Market stores in Wisconsin. It plans to sell CBD creams, balms and oils in 17 states. Derived from hemp, CBD is legal thanks to the 2018 Farm Bill. Customers are curious about the possible benefits of the product, even though there is hardly any scientific evidence to confirm the claims.

--

La Crosse fire department rescues person after fall from popular bluff

Emergency responders had to rescue a person who fell from Grandad Bluff in La Crosse Monday night.

It's believed the victim fell between 20-80 feet. Firefighters used a specialized piece of equipment to perform the slope evacuation and get the person to safety. The name, age and gender of the person who fell haven't been released. They are in a La Crosse-area hospital listed in stable condition with significant injuries.

--

Attorney General Kaul joins suit to block T-Mobile, Spring merger

Wisconsin is joining a multi-state lawsuit aimed at blocking the proposed merger of T-Mobile and Sprint.

The complaint alleges the merger would deprive customers of the benefits of competition and would drive up prices for cellphone services. Attorney General Josh Kaul said," maintaining strong competition helps keep prices low. If this merger happens, Wisconsinites will see increased prices for their plans." T-Mobile and Sprint are the third and fourth-largest mobile wireless networks in the United States and are currently lower-cost carriers than Verizon and AT&T.

--

Evers announces $100K grant to restore beach Green Bay amusement park

The state of Wisconsin will help cover the cost of restoring a sand beach at Green Bay's Bay Beach Amusement Park.

Gov. Tony Evers announced a $100,000 grant in Green Bay Tuesday from the Wisconsin Coastal Management Program. The project includes a sand beach with a pier, boardwalk and wildlife viewing area. The swimming beach was closed in the 1930s because of water conditions, and cancer-causing PCBs dumped in the Fox River and carried into the bay. The city is working on a water-quality monitoring plan for the DNR.