--

Wis. school dumps ‘Midgets’ mascot, to be known as Northstars

Starting next season, the sports teams at Hurley High School will be known as the Northstars.

The school decided to drop the longtime Midgets nickname six months ago. A committee of three dozen members, including students, teachers and parents, considered 76 nominations. For now, sports teams at Butternut will keep the Midgets name as their mascot.

--

Hearing on keeping lottery winner names a secret set for next week

The Wisconsin Assembly Committee on State Affairs will hold a hearing next Wednesday on whether the names of lottery winners should be kept secret.

Assembly Speaker Robin Vos introduced the bill in April at the same time 24-year-old Manuel Franco claimed a $768 million Powerball jackpot. Franco told reporters he began feeling paranoid as soon as he realized his ticket was the winner. Vos says forcing lottery winners to reveal their names exposes them to fraud and harassment.

--

Study: Wis. farmland values up 10% in 2018

A new report indicates the value of Wisconsin farmland is on the rise.

UW-Madison researchers found the average price of farmland in the state rose ten percent between 2017 and 2018 to 4,345 dollars per acre. That's about 8 percent higher than five years ago. Last year was the first time land values have increased since milk prices fell nearly five years ago. The average value dropped a little in 2017 and 2017 or remained stable. Researchers say the 2018 price increase could be from more optimism about commodity prices.

--

Woman arrested after allegedly waving cig lighter near man’s gas tank

Witnesses tell Madison police a woman was swearing, kicking nearby vehicles and trying to start fights at a gas station last week.

When an officer approached, the 38-year-old suspect is accused of holding a lit cigarette lighter and walking toward a man who was pumping gas. The woman's name hasn't been released. She faces charges of second-degree endangerment, disorderly conduct and resisting an officer. The situation was defused before anyone was injured.

--

Green Bay man drowns after falling off raft

Witnesses say a man never resurfaced after falling off a raft in the Town of Breed Saturday night.

The victim's name hasn't been released. Emergency personnel and divers from several agencies responded to Lake Anderson and found the body of a 38-year-old Green Bay man about 90 minutes later. The Oconto County Sheriff's Office says the death is being investigated.

--

Madison officer injured in crash while responding to shots-fired call

A Madison police officer and two other people suffered injuries in a Saturday night crash that happened while the officer was responding to a shots-fired call.

No names have been released. The shooting was reported shortly after 7:30 p.m. and police took three suspects into custody. An officer on his way to the scene was involved in an accident a few blocks away. None of the injuries were life-threatening and the victims were taken to a hospital.

--

Suspect pleads not guilty in fatal beating of son over cake

The Milwaukee man accused of fatally punching his son over Father's Day cake is pleading not guilty.

Travis Stackhouse is facing a first-degree reckless homicide charge in the death of the 5-year-old boy. Stackhouse originally told police he son fell down the stairs, but later admitted he punched him the face and stomach because he was mad the boy ate his cake. He will be back in court July 16. Stackhouse is also the father of four other children.