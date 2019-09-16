HUDSON — Bills proposing different solutions to a shortage of resources for people in crisis might not compete for support from St. Croix County Board. Both measures could get the thumbs-up.

The St. Croix County Health and Human Services Committee on Wednesday, Sept. 11, approved a resolution that will be forwarded to the full board that endorses two different pieces of legislation.

“This makes a tremendous amount of sense,” Paul McGinnis told fellow HHS Committee members at the meeting.

The resolution will likely be presented to the County Board at its October meeting. If the board were to back the resolution, it would be sent to state lawmakers.

The bills represent two different approaches to the same problem: getting resources or beds for people in crisis after a law enforcement incident. As it stands, police and sheriff’s deputies must transport people receiving an emergency detention to the secure Winnebago Mental Health Institute — a 250-mile one-way trip from Hudson.

One bill, championed earlier this summer by Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, would spend $5 million to create regional “stabilization centers” for people in crisis.

That bill, also supported by two Eau Claire-area lawmakers including Democrat Jeff Smith — whose district includes Pierce and Pepin counties — was introduced Thursday, Sept. 12 and was referred to the Committee on Mental Health.

Another bill proposes a $15 million grant from the state Building Commission. Those funds would be used to add staff and 22 mental health beds at an Eau Claire-area hospital.

That bill was introduced Friday, Sept. 13, and includes Schactner and Smith as cosponsors.

Schachtner said she signed onto the hospital-related bill because there “is not a one-size-fits-all” solution to the problem.

“I believe that politics needs to step aside and that solutions need to move forward,” she said Friday.

The St. Croix County HHS Committee unanimously approved the resolution endorsing both bills, which Johnson said avoids an either-or proposition.

“I think we need to work on both,” he told the board.

County Board member Buck Malick, who serves on the HHS committee, agreed.

“This is something concrete we can do to help people who are in need of some assistance in a hurry,” he said . “And I think we need to do what we can.”

A third bill related to the issue is also expected to be introduced in coming weeks. That bill’s author, Rep. Rob Stafsholt, R-New Richmond, said he was awaiting a fiscal review of the proposed legislation.

County Board meets Tuesday, Oct. 1.



