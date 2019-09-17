STAR PRAIRIE -- Village of Star Prairie trustees approved a yearlong leave of absence for Police Chief Joshua Hecht at their Sept. 10 meeting. Hecht’s leave became effective Friday, Sept. 13. He will be starting a one-year probationary term with the North Hudson Police Department.

In his absence, the department’s two part-time officers will account for Hecht’s patrol hours until the trustees decide what to do next.

Clerk Amanda Engesether reported that since the Village initiated efforts to collect more than $20,000 in past due utility bills in July, 76% or $18,309.45 of the $24,062 has been collected. A total of $4,479.07 remain under a deferred payment arrangement scheduled to be paid in full by Oct. 28, 2019.

The St. Croix County clerk confirmed that the village will need to prepare for a primary and special election to fill the congressional seat vacated by Republican Congressman Sean Duffy. The Clerk further informed the village that for electronic voting equipment to function properly when Verizon switches from a 3G network to a 4G network at the end of 2019, municipalities will have to pay for and install a new wireless 4G modem at a cost of $325. The bandwidth available at the village office is unlikely to support the new modem making installation problematic. It is likely the Village will need to record results to a memory stick and hand delivery it to the government center in Hudson.

Other business

Trustees accepted the resignation of Kathi Pelnar who handles animal control services for the Village. Pelnar’s resignation is effective Dec. 31, 2019. Pelnar has recommended Brittany Harmon of Companion Animal Control L.L.C. as a potential replacement.

Trustees approved Angela Poppenhagen / Stevens Engineering to complete and submit two grants, one through the Local Road Improvement Program - Municipal Street Improvement Discretional Program (LRIP-D) and another through the Multimodal Local Supplement Program. Funds would be used to repair 5th Street.







