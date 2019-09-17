RED WING -- The School Board unanimously approved a request for proposal process for the Jefferson School site on Sept. 16, the second attempt since February by the district.

Each board member spoke about seeking more options, wanting to see other offers.

Vice-chair Pam Roe said the two proposals presented earlier this month from Jim Patterson and Valley View Recovery Center were “very good options” but she want to make sure the board does its due diligence.

Board member Janie Farrar agreed with Roe’s point, saying the board needs to have all options on the table to find what’s best for the community.

During the public comment time, two residents who live near Jefferson School spoke about going towards an RFP process prior to the vote. One said more options couldn’t be a bad thing, with the other saying choosing either of the two plans would break the trust of the neighborhood, continuing by saying board members need to keep in mind the green space when making a deal.

This RFP will have the following phrase included: “the neighborhood, and the community, including, but not limited to, the best use of the Property, preservation of the exterior of the building, and public greenspace,” to ensure the applicants are focused on preserving the playground and ball field area in some fashion.

The RFP will be open for 28 days starting on Oct. 14. Both applicants will have another opportunity to resubmit their proposals.