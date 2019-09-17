SOMERSET -- The perception that rampant cronyism has usurped fair and honest governing by the village trustees apparently frustrates a growing number of residents in Somerset.

Following a heated confrontation Aug. 20 with the Village Board over an ordinance to prevent tubers on the Apple River from exiting the river at Village Park, angry residents regrouped and formed a grassroots organization whose first goal is to recall and unseat half the village’s trustees.

We Are Somerset held its inaugural meeting Sept. 10 at Steve Kaufman’s River’s Edge Event Center. Roughly 150 people attended the meeting to consider a mission statement, listen to recall candidates and participate in an open forum.

Scott Gates set up the group’s Facebook page -- WeAreSomerset -- and was the first to address the audience.

“What I tried to do with this is create a new town square. It’s a place where the community can get its voice back, to have its voice and to use that voice to take back control of the community so the village becomes responsive to the community’s wishes,” Gates said.

Steve Kaufman, owner of River’s Edge, was next to speak.

“Never thought in my first year our tubing business would be at risk. But it’s happened," he said. "But I think it’s about more than tubing to me at this point because I’ve gotten friend requests from people I’ve yet to meet and phone calls saying, ‘Steve we’ve got your back.’ I’m just humbled by that.”

PREVIOUSLY: Somerset restricts tubing companies from using Village Park

Kaufman offered his idea for the group’s mission statement: “Our mission is to strengthen the community by focusing on excellence in our local government as well as economic development and growth. Our vision is to create a positive and healthy culture for our schools, businesses and community.”

An emotional Billy Raleigh, grandson of River's Edge Apple River Campground and restaurant founders Alice and Jack Raleigh, talked about the support and encouragement he has received.

“Out of the hundreds of conversations I’ve had with people, three words have stuck with me: it’s about time. It’s about time the city demanded change, change for the better," he said. “What we’re here to do today is not raise pitchforks and torches. It’s really to have a good conversation, a conversation that is free from bullying and free from intimidation, a conversation that isn’t driven by special interest groups behind closed doors making decisions.”

Mike Kappers, owner of the Apple River Hideaway, was last to address the audience.

“We are not here to bash our community. We Are Somerset is here to unite our community, not just at the village level, but also the town level and the school board level. This group will do right by families in need and collaborate with all civic organizations.”

“It’s going to start with recalling three of the current board members that are eligible for recall, Kim Putz, Bartt Palmer and James Chandler.”

Kapper then asked people to raise their hands if they would consider running for a trustee seat. Two audience members responded.

Residents Brandon Koziol and Lea Jondal both announced that they would be running for the open seats. Their thoughts about why they are running and what they would do if elected can be found on the We Are Somerset Facebook page.

The evening concluded with questions and concerns from community members.

The first resident to speak addressed the would-be trustees: “If you’re elected into a position, you’re still representing the whole community, not just this group that voted you in. That sounds like it’s going against what we’re trying to change. But if someone is elected, I don’t want them voting for me because I’m part of a group that got them elected. I want them to vote and do what’s right regardless of who they are best friends with, or who their uncle is, or who owns the hardware store.”

According to the We Are Somerset Facebook page, the group has recruited 1,887 members as of Sept. 16. According to Kappers, of that 815 are Somerset residents, 289 reside in New Richmond and the balance reside in surrounding communities.

A petition supporting reinstatement of historic park access for the tubing businesses had gathered 6,739 signatures as of Sept. 16.

Petitions to recall Village trustees Bartt Palmer, Kim Putz and James Chandler were filed with the village clerk. Valid petitions require 220 signatures to be obtained within 60 days of the filing.