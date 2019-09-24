The Cottage Grove Bus Loop is intended primarily to help seniors get to medical appointments, shops, banks and restaurants in the 80th Street/Jamaica Avenue area of the city.

The circular will run 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. Tuesdays from Norris Square. It will make 10 stops, including senior living centers, Hy-Vee, Target and Walmart, Aldi, Cub Foods, the Senior Center and Allina Health Cottage Grove Clinic.

Fare is $3 for an all-day pass. Children under 16 ride free. Riders with disabilities will also be accommodated.

At its Sept. 18 meeting, Cottage Grove City Council approved a one-year contract with DARTS, a nonprofit that provides similar bus services for seniors in Edina, Hastings and Stillwater.

A portion of the $25,000 cost will be paid for by corporate sponsors Renewal by Andersen and Allina Health. The city will pay the remaining $10,000-$15,000 with funds from the 2020 Economic Development Trust Fund.

No taxpayer funds will be used, council member Steve Dennis said.

Council voted following a presentation by economic development specialist Matt Wolf. He shared the results of a survey of seniors who live in Norris Square, Woodland Parks Apartments and Legends of Cottage Grove.

"We've done an excellent job of creating senior housing and getting residents continue their life living in the city of Cottage Grove," Wolf said. "But one of the things was, "How do I continue to shop in Cottage Grove?'"