ST. PAUL — The Minnesota Supreme Court on Tuesday, Sept. 17, denied a request to weigh in on the adequacy of an environmental impact assessment of a proposed oil pipeline project in northern Minnesota, likely allowing the Enbridge Line 3 pipeline project to move forward.

The state's top court denied an appeal from environmental groups and the Mille Lacs Band of Ojibwe, which argued that they weren't adequately consulted in the planning and approval of the pipeline project that would replace Enbridge's existing 50-year-old Line 3 and carry 760,000 barrels of oil per day from Alberta to the Enbridge terminal in Superior.

The Minnesota Court of Appeals in June ruled that an environmental review of the proposed pipeline project was "inadequate" because it did not consider the effects of an oil spill in Lake Superior’s watershed. The court did not challenge various other points disputed in the final environmental impact statement appeal, including the pipeline’s impact on tribal resources.

And at that time, the appeals court reversed the decision of the Public Utilities Commission and remanded it back to that body to be reconsidered. The PUC didn't take action in the weeks that followed, causing the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency and the Department of Natural Resources to delay to take final action on the Line 3 replacement project as well as on pending permit applications.

Public Utilities Commission Chair Katie Sieben in a news release said the panel would review the project's environmental impact "in the near future" and decide how to move forward accordingly.

The project's supporters said with appeals out of the way, pipeline construction should be able to move forward. Opponents, meanwhile, said the decision was a step in the wrong direction.

“The Minnesota Supreme Court today made the right decision," Mike Zipko, with Minnesotans for Line 3, said. "The time for reviewing what has already been fully reviewed and approved is over. Minnesota needs to make sure the updates to the (environmental impact statement) are completed, finish the work on the permits, and let workers get started with construction.”

Juli Kellner, a spokeswoman from Enbridge, in a statement said the company will look to the Minnesota Public Utilities Commission for further guidance and a schedule about when it might be able to move forward. Kellner said clarity about what's to come will allow the group to firm up contracts and bring on workers.

This is a developing story. Check back for updates.