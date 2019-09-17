HUDSON — Western Wisconsin district attorneys said they’ll be able to tackle a wider range of cases thanks to a state budget that deploys new funding for prosecutors for the first time in years.

“Unfortunately they have been doing more with less for far too long,” Gov. Tony Evers said Tuesday, Sept. 17, at the St. Croix County Government Center.

Evers’ budget created funding for about 65 new full-time assistant district attorneys around the state. He vetoed a measure in the budget that would have earmarked prosecutors for certain counties.

Rather, the governor required counties to apply for ADAs; they were awarded positions based on “holistic” needs that touched on a range of factors, from involvement with treatment alternatives and diversion programs to backlogged cases.

“I have heard from public safety professionals that an allocation that considers these factors will help reduce the incarceration of nonviolent offenders and enable the district attorneys to take a thoughtful approach to cases, including utilizing diversion programs and other alternatives to incarceration, while maintaining public safety,” Evers wrote in his veto message.

The budget will mean funding for one additional prosecutor in St. Croix and Polk counties as well as two new ADAs in Dunn County.

St. Croix County District Attorney Michael Nieskes praised the Republican-controlled Legislature and Evers, a Democrat, for agreeing to fund the new positions. Nieskes said it had been more than a decade since the state last created new positions for prosecutors.

“This is the single largest increase in the history since the state’s managed prosecutors in our office,” he said. “The governor, the Legislature, both should be thanked for that.”

Whether that will mean an additional prosecutor in St. Croix County remains to be seen. Nieskes noted how St. Croix County Board approved funds about five years ago for a new prosecutor “even though it wasn’t their responsibility.”

He said it’s not clear whether the new state funding would go toward that county-funded position and free up county money.

“Hopefully in our budget, the county won’t take this as a mere wash and we lose the experienced person,” Nieskes said, adding that it will be up to St. Croix County Board.

He said he hopes to be able to add a new prosecutor so his office can tackle more juvenile and family-related cases stemming from methamphetamine abuse.

“It’s crushing our human services department and it has reflections on our workload, too,” Nieskes said.

Evers’ budget also includes new funding for the state’s court-appointed lawyers who are assigned through the state Public Defender’s Office to represent clients who can’t afford a private attorney. The move increases Wisconsin’s rates from the lowest in the nation — $40 an hour — to $70 an hour for those lawyers.



