RED WING -- Starting in 2014, Minnesota law enforcement agencies began using a program titled Place of Last Drink, which, as the name suggests, tracks where the last drink was had in alcohol-related incidents. Now Red Wing is joining the program.

According to the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association, police departments can meet with retailers to discuss what is happening using data. This removes any speculation or personal impressions from the conversation.

Osseo Police Chief Shane Mikkelson is quoted on the Minnesota Chiefs of Police Association’s website saying that Place of Last Drink "changes the conversations we have with retailers. Most departments know where their issues are, but they can’t put it together into one report or provide details during conversations with retailers. This system has helped bring together alcohol retailers and law enforcement to ensure safe communities.”

Red Wing Police Department and city staff hope that this program will help identify patterns that can be addressed to make the community safer.

City staff included in the report for the Red Wing City Council that “the Red Wing Police Department plans to send information letters to our alcohol establishments, letting them know about the program following approval of the agreement.”

The staff report goes on to say that the program will have no negative effects on citizens of the community. The only information entered into the database is public information that identifies that date, time, location and type of incident of the last drink.

The Chiefs of Police Association states that this program often leads to a decrease in incidents from individual businesses due to changes in education for business owners and employees. Place of Last Drink data can also be used when an organization files to renew its liquor license. For example, one Plymouth restaurant was approved a renewed license but with conditions.

However, there have been cases of changes to Minnesota businesses. For example, a bar might end up having to stop serving at 11 p.m. instead of 1 a.m.

Red Wing Sgt., Nick Sather is leading the local implementation of Place of Last Drink, working closely with businesses..

"Our primary purpose is to work with them to reduce the number of patrons that end up becoming our customers, or being transported to detox. If it is a continual problem and they refuse to cooperate with police, this can be identified on alcohol license renewals, and potential charges for over-serving. However, this is not our goal, which is to be proactive in reducing alcohol related calls," he said.

The Place of Last Drink database in Red Wing was effective as of Sept. 12. Sather expected that the program would be fully implemented by Oct. 1.