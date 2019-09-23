SOMERSET -- The public library's expansion plans check. That resulted in the Somerset Village Board unanimously authorizing a $1,895,000 in general obligation promissory note to help fund renovations.

Ehlers Inc. principal Brian Reilly walked trustees through the bidding process and recommendation. Ehlers received and reviewed five proposals from local banks including two bids from Bremer Bank. After review, Ehlers accepting the bid from First National Community Bank.

“First National Community Bank came in with the best proposal at 1.85%. That’s a five-year term, interest only through the five years,” Reilly said at the At Sept.. 17 meeting.

Reilly explained that, as construction occurs, the note would allow for periodic advances to minimize interest expense. The village will have full prepayment privileges throughout the term of the note. The village is scheduled to close on the note Oct. 1.

CliftonLarsonAllen principal April Anderson then walked trustees through the highlights of the 2018 village audit.

“I’d like to thank Andrea (Otto) and the rest of the team here that provided us all the information we needed as we went through the audit,” said Anderson.

In her review, Anderson cautioned the village to consider mitigating controls as they pertain to the financial accounting process.

“The lack of segregation of duties. What this relates to is that, in the different financial reporting processes of the village, disbursements, payroll, receipting, not one person should have access to the different parts of that process, initiating the transaction, processing it, reconciling it, and reporting it. Of course in an entity this size you can’t necessarily segregate all those pieces of the transactional process. What you need to think about and be aware of are the mitigating controls that you might have in place. So review of disbursements, somebody else reviewing the work that another person has done. Having that other review by somebody else is a mitigating control to that risk,” Anderson said.

Anderson briefly reviewed the particulars: 2018 ended with an unassigned balance of $725,000 or 33.6% of annual expenditures, well within the healthy range for a municipality this size.

A copy of the summary and full audit can be requested from the Village Treasurer Andrea Otto at aotto@vil.somerset.wi.us or by calling 715-247-3395.



