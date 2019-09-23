BALDWIN -- St. Croix County welcomed residents to the newly completed highway facility with an open house Saturday, Sept. 21.

The $27 million project sits on 53 acres at 300 Oak Ridge Parkway off Highway 63 just south of Interstate 94.

The facility comprises 135,700 square feet with vehicle storage, maintenance bays, parts rooms, sign shops welding bays and office space.

The salt shed has the capacity for 22,000 tons, allowing the county to buy a year’s worth of salt in bulk to save on costs and create its own salt brine in house.

Kraus-Anderson led the project with the majority of subcontractors coming from a 50-mile radius of the site.