ST. PAUL — The Walz administration on Monday, Sept. 23, declared the week of Sept. 23-29 Climate Week in Minnesota in an effort to raise awareness about the importance of acting to mitigate the effects of climate change.

The declaration comes days after young people around the world took to the streets for the Youth Climate Strike, a campaign to support an international effort to make countries promise to reduce carbon pollution beyond levels agreed to as part of the 2015 Paris climate agreement. The United Nations Climate Summit kicked off Monday in New York and is set to weigh those proposals.

Around 6,000 took part in the demonstration at the Minnesota Capitol on Friday, Sept. 20, in conjunction with the global strike and thousands more took part in more than a dozen other rallies around the state.

At the Capitol, youth advocates last week called on Minnesota lawmakers to pass legislation that would transition the state's electric utilities to all carbon-free energy sources within decades and refuse campaign contributions from the fossil fuel industry. They urged the Walz administration to declare a statewide emergency on climate and block the construction of a proposed Enbridge Line 3 crude oil pipeline.

“Climate change threatens the very things that make Minnesota a great place to live, from our magnificent 10,000 lakes to our farmable land and clean air,” Gov. Tim Walz said in a news release. “If Washington won’t lead on climate, Minnesota will. That is why we are taking action to reduce carbon emissions, protect public health, create jobs, and ensure our state is at the forefront of the Green Economy.”

The Walz administration has said climate change poses an "existential threat" and brought a proposal earlier this year to move the state's electric utilities to 100% renewable energy sources by 2050. The bill didn't make the cut as legislative leaders and the governor hashed out state spending and policy bills in a series of private meetings this spring.