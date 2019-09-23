Gov. Tony Evers announced the date in a Monday news release that said any primary elections would occur Dec. 30. The special election is being held to fill U.S. Rep. Sean Duffy’s seat, from which he is resigning as of 5 p.m. Monday, Sept. 23.

READ MORE: Letter: Wisconsin has been fortunate to have Duffy | Wisconsin Republican Rep. Sean Duffy to resign, cites complications related to wife's pregnancy

The 7th District represents northwestern Wisconsin, including St. Croix County.

FIND OUT WHO REPRESENTS YOU: https://myvote.wi.gov/en-US/MyElectedOfficials

The Evers administration said the earliest date the special election could be held would be Jan. 21, though that date would require a primary to be held on Dec. 24 — a “problematic” scenario due to its coinciding with the state’s Christmas Eve holiday, according to officials.

Administration officials said that while the special election could have been called to coincide with the April 7 spring election, that would have extended the length of the vacancy by more than six months.

“Our rural communities have been directly affected by unproductive trade wars, political attacks on healthcare and public education, and economic uncertainty because of the volatility we’re seeing in Washington, D.C.,” Evers, a Democrat, said in a prepared statement. “The people of Wisconsin’s 7th Congressional District deserve to have a voice in Congress, which is why I am calling for a special election to occur quickly to ensure the people of the 7th Congressional District have representation as soon as possible. I thank Rep. Duffy for his service and wish him and his family all the best.”

State Sen. Tom Tiffany, R-Minocqua, was the only announced candidate for the seat as of Monday afternoon.