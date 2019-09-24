Tuesday, Sept. 24, is National Voter Registration Day — a day for citizens to check their voter registration status and get registered ahead of upcoming elections.

Minnesota and Wisconsin allow voters to register at the polls on Election Day; residents also can register or check their registration status online.

voters, visit https://myvote.wi.gov to register, view your voting record and find a list of your representatives. Learn more about Wisconsin's voter ID law at https://bringit.wi.gov. For Minnesota voters, visit https://www.sos.state.mn.us/elections-voting for registration and ballot information.

Some Minnesota cities and school districts will hold elections on Election Day, Tuesday, Nov. 5. The spring primary election in Wisconsin will be Feb. 18, 2020, with the spring election and presidential preference primary held on April 7, 2020.

A special election to fill Wisconsin’s soon-to-be vacated 7th Congressional District seat will be held Jan. 27, 2020.

The next presidential election is Nov. 3, 2020.