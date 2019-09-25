ST. PAUL — Gov. Tim Walz on Wednesday, Sept. 25, asked the Minnesota Pollution Control Agency to draft rules setting standards for low-emission and zero-emission vehicles. The move follows California's effort to set stricter emission standards for cars than the federal government.

The Trump administration earlier this month announced that it would roll back a decades-old waiver to the federal Clean Air Act that allowed California, the top-car-buying state in the country, to set higher emission standards for cars than the federal government. President Donald Trump said the move would make cars safer and less expensive, but officials at the Environmental Protection Agency said the decision could fuel an uptick in highway deaths.

Fourteen other states and the District of Columbia have adopted California's tougher standards on emissions. And 23 states, including Minnesota, along with the District of Columbia and two cities have sued the federal government arguing states should have the right to set their own vehicle tailpipe emissions.

“They’re artificially distorting the market by the president squashing these innovations that are out there,” Walz said. “For me, this is about how does Minnesota position itself as it always has been, as an innovative state, leading on some of the toughest problems."

Limiting emissions from cars on Minnesota's roadways is critical to mitigating the effects of climate change, Walz said. More than 20% of the heat-trapping gases that spur warming temperatures and more extreme weather events in the U.S. stem from cars and low-duty trucks.

The announcement comes as part of Minnesota Climate Week, which Walz declared on Monday to raise awareness about the importance of acting to mitigate the effects of climate change. And it comes days after millions of youth demonstrators around the globe, including thousands in Minnesota, took to the streets to call for political action on climate change.

The standard is set to be rolled out in about 18-months following a set of public hearings put on by the MPCA.

Minnesotans won't see an impact right away, but beginning for vehicles in Model Year 2023 and beyond, the number of low-emission vehicle models available in the state could grow from 19 to 43, based on other states that have adopted the rules.

“If you need to buy a standard (Ford) F-150 because you need to work on the farm or you need to take your icehouse to the lake, nothing changes. All of those options are still available,” Walz said. "This says the fleet will reduce emissions."

Walz, Lt. Gov. Peggy Flanagan, MPCA Commissioner Laura Bishop and Transportation Commissioner Margaret Anderson-Kelliher were set to host a news conference on Wednesday at 2 p.m. outlining the proposal and a timeline for rolling out the new standards.

To prepare for an increased number of ultra-low or zero-emission vehicles on Minnesota's roadways, Walz said state transportation officials planned to invest in public charging stations as part of road construction and rest stop projects in coming years. And as more people opt for electric vehicles, the private sector likely will offer them to boost business at other facilities, he said.

This is a developing story. Please check back for updates.