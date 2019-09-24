ST. PAUL — New figures released by the Minnesota Department of Human Services on Tuesday, Sept. 24, show the state overpaid the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the White Earth Nation by $3.8 million in the first quarter of this year for medication-assisted therapy treatments covered under Medicaid.

The updates put the total amount of alleged overspending for the treatments at $29.1 million since 2017 for White Earth and 2014 for Leech Lake.

Department heads in August said the Walz administration discovered the overpayments this spring and in May ended the practice of incorrectly billing the medication-assisted treatment (MAT) for substance abuse. DHS and tribal leaders knew additional costs would be added to the total overpayment as the practice continued during the first few months of 2019.

“DHS and Tribal leaders are well aware of the magnitude of potential overpayments to tribal MAT programs," DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead, Leech Lake Tribal Chairman Faron Jackson and White Earth Chairman Michael Fairbanks said in a joint statement. "The figures that were released today are disappointing but we are all aware that new figures would be revealed. We are committed to working collaboratively to reconcile state and tribal records, determine a final amount, and develop a plan for resolution."

The Office of the Legislative Auditor is set to probe the scope of the problem and report back details on how the potential overbilling of at-home treatments were allowed to persist. No matter the outcome of the investigation, the state will pay back the Centers for Medicare and Medicaid Services, the federal agency that administers Medicaid funding, Gov. Tim Walz has said.

And a blue-ribbon panel is set to start its work this week of finding $100 million in savings in Minnesota’s Health and Human Services departments.

The department came under scrutiny over the summer after the abrupt resignation of then-Commissioner Tony Lourey and a series of resignations and reversals of resignations in the days and weeks that followed. Lourey and others offered few answers about their departures.

And news of alleged overpayments to the two tribes, as well as the improper payment of $48 million in Medicaid funds to state chemical dependency treatment providers continued to raise questions about the state department that has a nearly $18 billion budget and cares for roughly 1 million vulnerable Minnesotans.

Harpstead took the position of DHS commissioner earlier this month and has promised to increase transparency in the department and to build trust around the work it does for Minnesotans. She said she would take 90 days to better understand the issues that led to misspending and other gaps in trust in the department.