Wisconsin’s top agriculture official got a firsthand look at farm-related efforts last week in New Richmond and River Falls.

Wisconsin Agriculture, Trade and Consumer Protection Secretary Brad Pfaff toured facilities at New Richmond High school Tuesday before heading to UW-River Falls the following day.

“This is a perfect example of how a community supports agriculture,” Pfaff told NRHS teacher Rachel Sauvola while inspecting vegetables raised in partnership with FFA leaders.

Sauvola agreed.

“This is a community that cares,” she said before taking Pfaff on a tour of the school’s farm.

The secretary toured UWRF’s agricultural engineering technology department on Wednesday, Sept. 25. He was joined by Sen. Patty Schachtner, D-Somerset, at both stops.

“I’m proud of the great educational resources that western Wisconsin has to offer,” she said. “From high school to higher education, the students of our area are well served by these facilities and educators.”



