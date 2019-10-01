HUDSON — Property values were at the center of a St. Croix County panel’s split decision to reject a $55 million manure processing plant proposed for the town of Pleasant Valley.

The St. Croix County Board of Adjustment voted 3-2 to deny a conditional-use permit for the Western Wisconsin Biogas and Nutrient Recovery project. The project sought to build a processing facility for turkey waste and dairy manure — the byproducts of which were proposed to be converted to fertilizer and natural gas.

The decision was a relief for residents who attended the meeting at the St. Croix County Government Center.

“It’s a win,” Pleasant Valley resident Ken Rimer said after the meeting.

He was among would-be neighbors who have raised concerns — which include its potential impact on the Kinnickinnic and Rush rivers, air quality, truck traffic and property values — since the project first went before the board in January.

Board of Adjustment members considered a host of issues outlined by the county’s community development department, but agreed in a narrow majority that property values were the deciding factor.

Board members David Peterson, Joe Miller and Dave Niccum voted to deny the permit based on its potential for adverse property value impacts. Buck Malick and Jim Nelson opposed denying the measure.

The board also considered two other issues identified by the community development department: that the project would be contrary to public health, safety or general welfare, and that it would substantially impair surrounding agricultural areas. Those two issues were voted down, with Malick, Nelson and Niccum voting in the majority.

Only one denial was needed to reject the overall application.

The vote brings an end to the proposal at the county government level, though the developer, Agri-Waste Energy President Ray Davy, could appeal the decision by suing the county.

Davy declined to comment on whether he would challenge the decision in court. He also declined additional comment on the board’s decision, as well as questions about whether he might seek another location for the project.

The project’s potential impact on property values was a central issue throughout the debate. Town of Pleasant Valley attorney Catherine Munkittrick presented the board information on home sales numbers from Le Seuer, Minn., that she said were negatively impacted after a biodigester was constructed there. Several Pleasant Valley residents also raised concerns that their property values would suffer if a biodigester was built nearby.

Those arguments contrasted with a county-ordered study paid for by the applicants that found an overall “minimal to negligible” impact on nearby property values.

The Board of Adjustment decision occurred the same week that a $60 million biodigester was approved in Brown County’s town of Wrightstown.