RIVER FALLS -- Todd Schultz, River Falls native and CEO of River Falls State Bank, was voted in by members onto the River Falls School Board after an interview Sept. 30. Schultz took the vacant seat unopposed to fill in for Mike Miller, who resigned to apply for a district position.

The board agreed Schultz brings colorful characteristics and perspectives to the table, which would benefit the workings of the group whose mission is to represent a diverse district and city, members said.

Schultz was a River Falls district and University of Wisconsin-River Falls student, holds degrees in business and banking, and his leadership skills have been tested on the River Falls Lion’s Club as president, as founding member and treasurer for the Free Clinic of Pierce and St. Croix Counties’ board and previously on the city’s Planning Commission.

Schultz wrote in his application he believes the board should focus on issues such as completing referendum work, acquiring and retaining educators, ensuring safety in school and remaining fiscally responsible.

Schultz anticipates running in the April 2020 election provided he finds the board a good fit for him, he said during his interview.

Board President Stacy Johnson Myers said if Schultz ran in the election, he would join two other members up for re-election. The two candidates with the highest votes would serve a three-year term and the third candidate would serve the remainder of Miller’s term of one more year.

During his time on the board following up to the election, Schultz will be responsible for most of Miller’s duties including working with Westside Elementary and the district office and in other representative roles in district organizations.

Schultz resides in River Falls with his wife and two young children.