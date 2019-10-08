MINNEAPOLIS — The campaign of President Donald Trump is threatening to sue the City of Minneapolis over an alleged security bill for Thursday’s rally at Target Center.

Trump’s campaign said Monday night that Minneapolis Mayor Jacob Frey is “abusing the power of his office and attempting to extort President Trump’s re-election campaign by conjuring a phony and outlandish bill for security.”

According to the campaign, the City of Minneapolis told the Target Center it would be responsible for $530,000 in security costs related to the Thursday rally. The Target Center has allegedly threatened to withhold use of the arena if the campaign does not pay.

This is an outrageous abuse of power by a liberal mayor trying to deny the rights of his own city’s residents just because he hates the President!



The campaign has threatened to take legal action, as early as Tuesday morning, if officials try to block the rally. And it blamed Frey, a Democrat, for the alleged pre-payment demand.

“We are well aware of Mayor Frey’s vocal partisan opposition to President Trump and calls to disrupt the rally,” Trump law firm Jones Day wrote in a letter to AEG Worldwide, which runs the Target Center. “This last-minute squeeze seems to be nothing but a pretextual political effort with serious First Amendment ramifications.”

Trump himself responded by calling Frey a “lightweight” in a tweet.

After the rally was announced, Frey posted a statement critical of the president and his positions:

“Under ordinary circumstances, it would be an honor to welcome a sitting President of the United States to Minneapolis and to showcase all our city has to offer on the national stage. But these aren’t ordinary circumstances. Since taking office President Trump’s actions have been reprehensible and his rhetoric has made it clear that he doesn’t not value the perspectives or rights of Minneapolis’ diverse communities.

“On October 10, our entire city will stand not behind the President, but behind the communities and people who continue to make our city — and this country — great. While there is no legal mechanism to prevent the president from visiting, his message of hatred will never be welcome in Minneapolis.”

The mayor’s response after Trump criticized the city’s latest move: