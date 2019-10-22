Address: 618 Third St., St. Paul Park

Occupation: Chief cook and bottle washer at Park Cafe and Franke’s Corner Bar

Education: Park High School grad, bar and restaurant management at St. Paul Technical College, Hamline University Economic Development Certificate.

Civic involvement: Member of the Newport/St. Paul Park Masonic Lodge, volunteer and donor to American Legion Post 98, Friends In Need Food Shelf, St. Paul Park Lions

What makes you qualified to serve on St. Paul Park City Council?

I am qualified to serve on the St. Paul Park City Council because I have experience as a former mayor, I am familiar with the city’s needs as a resident and a business owner, and I have a passion to give back and be involved in the success of the city I live in.

What is the biggest challenge facing St. Paul Park and how would you address it as a city council member?

The biggest challenge of the city of St. Paul Park is dealing with the infrastructure needs to assure quality of life while maintaining a fiscally responsible budget. It is important to provide citizens with the services and amenities they desire. We do this by partnering with the county, state and our neighboring communities to see where we can cut costs and help each other achieve our goals.

What life experiences would you bring to the job and how would it affect your decision making?

I am St. Paul Park proud being raised here and having many of my family living here. I have a vested interest as a father, grandfather and business owner of seeing our city prosper. I have experience as a local volunteer, city leader and state representative. I have made it a priority the last several years to work to put community first.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

My top priority as a council member would be to make decisions in the best interest of the citizens; to ensure quality city services, create better communication between the city and the community and to keep St. Paul Park a thriving city with a small town feel.

What sets you apart from your opponents?

My opponents are all dedicated citizens that want to serve. With that said what sets me apart is my experience with the inner workings of city, county and state government and my constant connection with people in the community through my daily interactions at my businesses. I have the ability to connect with people at all levels.