HUDSON -- The Hudson Common Council approved purchase agreements for its three ambulances, conditional to a few pending agreements, at its meeting Monday, Oct. 7.

Two of the ambulances and some equipment will be sold for $137,000 to Lakeview EMS, which now serves Hudson. A third ambulance, the city’s oldest, will be sold for $30,000 to Glenwood City Ambulance.

City Administrator Aaron Reeves said the pricing was done by a third party company that specializes in reselling ambulances.

The money will go into the city’s ambulance fund, which will be open for several more months while the city finishes up with expenses and revenue still coming in, Reeves said. After that, the council will need to discuss where the funds will go.

The council also approved the sale of various EMS equipment to Baldwin, New Richmond and Stillwater EMS for a total of $11,500.25.

Second Street apartments denied

After several neighbors spoke against proposed multi-residential building, the council voted against rezoning property in the 800 block of Second Street.

The zoning would have shifted from two-family residential to B-3 central business. It would have included an amendment to the city’s Comprehensive Plan. Community Development Director Mike Johnson said it was part of a longer discussion at Plan Commission on if the downtown overlay district should be expanded, and if so, if this was where to do it.

Neighbors expressed concern that the four-story did not fit with the historical homes, and council members agreed.

“That doesn’t fit there, it just doesn’t fit there,” Council member Randy Morrisette II said. “I don’t like it, it’s ugly.”

Developer Jason Johnson said the properties are currently rentals, and the houses are dilapidated and falling apart. If the zoning was denied, the plan would be to continue with rental setup.

Johnson said he is open to a process. He said he grew up in Hudson and is respectful of the downtown area.

Council member Sarah Atkins Hoggatt said she appreciated the thought that went into the concept, but said any rezoning should wait until after the city completes its new comprehensive plan.

Carmichael and Vine development

The council approved the master plan, conditional-use permit and final development agreement for the Bella Rose development located at Carmichael and Vine streets.

The development includes 43 single family lots, five commercial lots and two multi-family residential buildings.

The development previously received pushback from both council members and neighbors, but initial movement was approved in August after many discussions. The last hearing had only one neighbor expressing concern about buffering, something Community Development Director Mike Johnson said has been addressed.

The development agreement includes assurity of public improvements from the developer, plus $1.4 million in improvements to Vine and Carmichael streets. The city will also be running a parallel process to improve the streets, Johnson said.