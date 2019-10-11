Though it was a wet, chilly evening, spirits were high inside the new structure serving as the focal point for Ojibway Park.

Woodbury parks and recreation director Michelle Okada, parks planner Mike Adams and City Council member Amy Scoggins led a ceremony to rededicate the newly-constructed park building, playground and quarter-mile boardwalk through the park's wetland.

"We give this park back to the community that supports us all," Okada said.

The 3,000-square-foot structure includes a meeting space, serving kitchen, warming house/lobby space and restrooms. The city hopes community members will decided to rent the space for events.

The adjacent skate park was also recently updated with a smaller quarter pipe for younger kids.