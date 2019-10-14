HUDSON — St. Croix County Board members targeted sales tax revenues in hopes of adding two employees to the 2020 budget mix.

The budget process gathered steam Thursday, Oct. 10, when County Board members met with top administrators and department heads to review the proposed budget. The document, proposed by County Administrator Pat Thompson, calls for a 5.83% increase to fund a $36.37 million property tax levy.

The overall proposed budget — $103.45 million — is funded through an array of sources, including property taxes, fees, other governmental units and sales tax. The leading cost increases were county employee health insurance and Health and Human Service Department demands.

The proposal calls for creating 21 new county jobs. Thompson said funding will only be needed for 17 new positions after factoring in reductions in other positions.

Several County Board members, however, urged Thompson to reconfigure the budget with two more positions — one for a new 911 dispatcher and another for the Community Development Department.

Supervisor Roy Sjoberg proposed harnessing sales tax revenue to fund the positions, arguing the county undershoots what’s eventually collected.

The county collected more than $600,000 above sales tax projections in both 2016 and 2017. That amount was nearly $1 million in 2018, with $8.3 million collected against a $7.3 million projection, according to county data.

Thompson defended his 2020 sales tax projection of $8 million, saying it’s safer to make conservative estimates.

“Because who knows where the national economy will go,” he said, “and then we could be looking at a problem.”

A document outlining the proposed 2020 budget notes overages from sales tax collection also help pad the county’s unassigned fund, which can be tapped for capital projects, provided that fund doesn’t dip below 35% of the overall budget.

Supervisors Buck Malick and Sjoberg encouraged Thompson to loosen up sales tax estimates.

“There’s no reason to be excessively conservative,” Malick said.

Sjoberg estimated the two additional positions, including benefits, would cost about $175,000.

Among those in support of the informal request was Dan Hansen, who sounded off after fellow Supervisor Judy Achterhof complained that Community Development received just one of the four new positions sought by the department.

Hansen, who chairs the Community Development Committee, said the department is responsible for everything from parks to code enforcement and often goes overlooked in the budgeting process.

“We play a vital role in fulfilling the expectations of the public,” he said.

Supervisor Buck Malick, who chairs the St. Croix County Board of Adjustment — a panel closely tied to the Community Development Department — said residents and contractors need prompt attention when they seek permits for things like septic systems, remodeling projects and new construction.

Support was also evident for adding another dispatcher in the county’s Emergency Support Services, which, under the budget, would be absorbed by the sheriff’s department.

Concern was evident among County Board members and administration about turnover in that role. The board approved one additional dispatcher last year, though two were sought by the department.

“It’s a very, very tough job,” Thompson said. “It’s tough to recruit.”

He said he hoped that a retooled position requested for the Sheriff’s Office — an open records custodian — could help process data requests that go through Emergency Communications Manager Terry Andersen and free up his time.

Emergency Support Services would undergo a restructuring under the proposed budget. Plans call for that department, which operates the county’s 911 service, to become part of the Sheriff’s Office.

Officials said the decision followed the retirement of former ESS Director Steve T’Kach, who oversaw a major dispatch-related communications project that wrapped this year.

“We felt it was now possible to realign emergency management and emergency communications under a new divisions within the sheriff’s department,” the budget document states. “These public safety cost centers already have a close working relationship and combining them should provide some efficiencies.”

That proposal did not generate discussion at the meeting, though County Board members wrapped the session with a discussion about the overall budgeting process.

Supervisor Bob Feidler, asked by other board members for his input, said he was “troubled” by the process.

“The board doesn’t get involved soon enough,” he said.

Feidler outlined the possibility of a committee that would be tasked with taking department heads’ recommendations earlier in the year and proposing budget recommendations to administration. The goal, he said, would reduce surprises later in the year as the budget takes shape.

Thompson said Feidler’s outline was similar to what the board did about 15 years ago before the county had an administrator.

County Board Chairman Roger Larson said he remembers “horror stories” from those days.

“I don’t know if we want to go back there again,” he said.

Supervisor David Peterson said there could be sense in getting involved earlier in the process.

“I don’t think (Feidler) is advocating about getting into micromanaging,” he said.

County Board reconvenes Nov. 5 to hold a hearing on the budget before it votes on the levy at the same meeting.