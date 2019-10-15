NEW RICHMOND — You could feel the audience’s anxiety level simmering just beneath the surface Oct. 9. It had been nearly a month since Town of Richmond Chairman Gary Knutson along with representatives from New Richmond and St. Croix County had facilitated two open meetings to update residents on developments pertaining to the construction of an approximately 38-acre auto parking and transload facility proposed by Wisconsin Central Limited (WCL) a subsidiary of Canadian National Railway Company (CN).

Last Wednesday’s meeting at Wisconsin Indianhead Technical College was billed as a community discussion designed to provide residents with an opportunity to ask questions and voice their concerns about the project. The intent was to compile a written summary of those questions and concerns and present them to WCL/CN for their responses.

In addition to Knutson, supervisors from the Town of Richmond, New Richmond City Council members including Mayor Fred Horne, and attorneys Tim Scott and Nick Vivian were also in attendance.

Larry Lloyd, manager government and public affairs for CN was on hand to answer questions.

Close to 100 residents listened as Lloyd began the discussion by making a short presentation detailing CN’s safety record, the scale of the planned operation, security and the benefits to the community — primarily providing 10-12 jobs. He explained that the railroad intended to begin construction this year and for the facility to be operational by June 2020.

Following the Sept. 12 meeting at the Town of Richmond, it was determined that the town and the city would together hire Madison attorney Kathy Chung to represent its interests. Chung was to review the case, consider possible strategies and advise the town and city whether she felt they could stop the autoport or opt to mitigate the circumstances conditional to constructing the facility. In either case, soliciting the questions and concerns of residents being impacted by the project was essential.

The majority of concerns expressed by residents centered around the proposed rerouting of 105th Street in relationship to County Road A and the new autoport, the volume of truck traffic, and its negative impacts on traffic and safety.

“My contention is, if we reroute 105th Street, the cars are either going to go down 95th Street where that one-lane bridge is, or they’re going to go down 170th Avenue, hit a 90-degree turn, go down 112th Street, hit a 90-degree turn, go down 175th Avenue and take a 90-degree turn to go out 115th to County Road A. I can almost guarantee it," Knutson said. "Talk about safety and how many accidents were off of County Road A and 150th Street. They’re going to double because that’s where the traffic flow is going to be. You don’t have to be a traffic engineer to figure that out."

Other concerns expressed by residents included, noise levels, light pollution, groundwater contamination by fuel kept on site, road wear and tear from truck traffic, traffic and road configuration impact on first responders, future expansion, and the possibility that commodities other than cars might be moved through the port.

A number of residents were concerned about the autoport’s impact on property values.

“I’ve lived in this area my entire life, built a new house just a mile down from where I grew up on a farm. So I know the lay of the land. I know 105th goes by that salvage yard. That salvage yard was there in 1955. That’s one of the points the railroad brought up when we talked to them, that the salvage yard was already there. Everybody knew that when they built," Knutson said. "They didn’t know the railroad was going to build an autoport when they built their house. My son is a victim of that. He built his house in November. Six months later, right in his backyard as the crow flies, less than a mile away, he’s going to have a direct impact."

Lloyd presented a study of property values surrounding the autoport facility built in 2006 in Windsor Township in Michigan. Assessed values for surrounding residential properties have remained steady or risen as much as 10% as of 2019.

Maybe the most frustrating and alarming concern was voiced by Supervisor Dick Berquist.

“When we met with the railroad on the 7th of July, one of the things they presented to us was, ‘If you guys have got a better location, we’re open to listening, seeing what that location would be.’ We had about six weeks and we had two different locations that we had looked at. One of them wasn’t for sale and then we found one that was roughly 13 miles east of town, on County Road D. It’s about 11 or 12 miles straight north of I-94 which would have been a better road into the Twin Cities area and wouldn’t cause any congestion in the Stillwater area or around here," Berquist said. "We presented that to the railroad and, 'Oops, too late. We can’t stop. We got too much involved here. We’ve gone too far with this.’

"It's 97% flat land out there. They wouldn’t have to do the grading. They could expand and do whatever they want. There were only two neighbors out there that would have any concern with this at all. We presented it to the railroad and just got a flat ‘No. We’re too far along with this.'" he added. "We feel that we’ve been railroaded."

Lloyd responded by pointing out that the railroad already has a purchase option on the Asp property, that a different property would require a whole new negotiation, that the car company the railroad is partnering with wanted access to Highway 64 and that the access via I-94 from the other location increases the commuting time to the Twin Cities by 50%, increasing a key cost component.

Vivian summed up the current state of negotiations with CN.

“The city and the town haven’t taken any options off the table at this point,” Vivian said. “We opt for considering the entire plan and mitigation efforts to be made by CN, although we don’t fully know what those efforts are going to be at this point. We haven’t seen a landscaping plan, for example. We haven’t seen the lighting plan. There are a number of things we need to look at before any decisions are made.

"As folks have expressed, this is moving forward on a pretty fast timeline. So before we can fully make a decision about whether a complaint or a petition will be filed with the STB, we need to fully understand the plan and its impacts. That’s what the effort has been with CN over the last couple of weeks, to understand their narrative of what this is and to understand the concerns of the citizens. We’re working on putting together a list of those concerns. We will expect a response from CN in terms of what their plan is for mitigation. Then a determination will be made by the city and the town as to whether the development agreement ... is the appropriate route or, whether the impacts are such that we need to pursue another route.”