HUDSON — As Hudson continues to grow, with new developments frequently coming under the Common Council’s consideration, the city is working on updating its comprehensive plan.

A comprehensive plan is a local government’s guide to the physical, social and economic development happening in a community, said Associate Planner Tiffany Weiss. It serves as a rational basis for land use, a continued topic of discussion for the city as it considers rezoning requests and new development proposals.

State law required the comprehensive plan to be updated every 10 years. Hudson’s was last updated in 2009.

Along with land use, the comprehensive plan also looks at housing, transportation and other issues and opportunities within the city.

The comprehensive plan is a living document, Weiss said, and serves as a road map to help the city develop the way the community wants it to. A key part of ensuring that is public input.

The first phase of the comprehensive plan process, will which will span through November 2020, is looking at past plans and reaching out to the public.

The plan commission Oct. 8 recommended approval of a public participation plan developed by city partner Short Elliott Hendrickson. The plan includes surveys, meetings, public notices, social media postings, press releases, video recordings and more.

The city will be asking people about potential locations for housing, preferred land use if the city were to expand its boundaries, downtown business, transportation systems, bike trails and sidewalks and more.

“We need as much input as possible,” Weiss said.

More input will allow the city to developer an accurate view of what the community wants for the city.

Weiss is looking forward to the input meetings, to create a dialogue with community members.

“To me, that’s the human side of it,” she said.

The opportunities are spread out throughout the process. Weiss said it’s important to make sure everyone has an opportunity.

“The city recognizes that not everybody has equal access to a computer,” she said.

Surveys will be mailed in addition to being available online. Meeting notices will be posted in city hall and the library as well as the city website.

A project website will be on the city’s website with up-to-date information. The POLCO online surveys will be able to see if respondents are residents of the city or neighboring areas.

The process will be guided by the Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee, made up of staff, one council member, one plan commission member and a Short Elliott Hendrickson representative.

The second phase is when the plan begins to be drafted, Weiss said, though the city will be continuing to gather information as the process goes.

Implementation at the end, that lays out who’s responsible for what, how things will be paid for, and other in depth aspects to ensure the document is acted upon, and doesn’t just sit on a shelf, Weiss said.