One of the Republican Eagle’s top 10 stories of 2017 was the saga surrounding the last remaining home on the 600 block of West Fourth Street in Red Wing. Disagreements over what to do with the property were sparked once again during the Red Wing City Council meeting Monday night when councilmembers voted 7-0 to uphold the Heritage Preservation Commission’s decision to deny Merchant Bank’s request to demolish the structure.

The two-story frame Greek revival style house was built between 1857 and 1865, according to a report by city staff. Currently, Goodhue County owns the rest of the block, except for a church on one corner, and wants to buy the land that the Victorian-era house sits upon.

During a Goodhue County Board meeting on Dec. 18, 2018, the commissioners voted to buy the property from Merchants Bank for $200,000 and install a playground in the space. One of the contingencies agreed upon by the board is that:

“Goodhue County would acquire the deed to the property after demolition, approval of the park plan and approval of future building site by the city of Red Wing.”

The Heritage Preservation Commission and City Council both voted to reject the county and Merchant Bank’s proposal because, according to the now 154 page staff report, “This structure represents one of the oldest remaining homes in the community.”

Michael Diercks, a member of the commission, briefly spoke to the council Monday to explain that he wanted to see the house maintained. He explained there is indication the building had been moved in the past, and that it could possibly be moved once again. The council agreed there are many aspects of the building that would need to be repaired or replaced to make it livable, but the bones of the house are still solid.

Before the house could be moved, torn down, restored or whatever else the municipalities decide to do with the structure, Merchants Bank will need to be paid the $200,000 owed in taxes and bills that went unpaid by the previous owner. Scott Arneson, the county administrator, explained that the only other way the price goes away is through tax forfeiture.

“It will forfeit to Goodhue County, I believe it’s next spring, if it’s not next spring it’s next fall,” Arneson said. He added, “There’s a redemption period where the person can ask we don’t take the property, but we will.”

Council member Kim Beise made a motion to uphold the Heritage Preservation Commission’s decision. During the discussion period before the vote, Council member John Becker stated: “You’ve got to take care of these old ladies, you really do, because once they’re gone they’re gone, there’s no replacing them.”

While the council voted to uphold the commission's decision, it does not mean that this is the end of the debate surrounding the house.

"I think we really need an opportunity here to think about what to do with this building," Council member Evan Brown told those present. "This building, this whole lot has been one kind of disaster after another in my opinion."

Brown went on to comment on a previous suggestion of donating the building to the city.

"As much as I appreciate the idea of the donation, that's part of us taking on a problem, not you helping us solve the problem," he said. "So, if you come with ideas on how we can all solve the problem, I'm in."

Editor's note: This is an ongoing story.