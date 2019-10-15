RIVER FALLS — Nearly two months after being urged by River Falls School Board to consider upping the city age limit on vaping, River Falls City Council unanimously voted Oct. 8 to lobby the state in favor of under-21 vaping prohibitions.

This resolution advocating for state vaping law reform is a shared advancement by the city and School Board, though no action for local ordinances has appeared on council agendas.

Bipartisan Wisconsin lawmakers led by Republican Sen. Howard Marklein introduced a bill in August that would prohibit buyers younger than 21 from purchasing nicotine and tobacco products, including vaping paraphernalia. The current age limit is 18.

River Falls Council member Chris Gagne voiced his fear the bill may not be heard in committee for months.

“That’s an unfortunate case for us because that just means our community gets to suffer that much longer when we have the exact control on this board right here,” Gagne said. He added he supports the resolution to lobby the state, but reminded council members the power is in their hands to pass local bans.

No other comments from members were received during the meeting.

If Wisconsin passed the 21 age limit for vaping, it would join 18 states, including its neighbor Illinois as of Sept. 18, according to the Campaign for Tobacco-Free Kids. More than 40 Minnesota localities have raised the age while Wisconsin municipalities have yet to make the list.

The River Falls Police Department has issued 33 citations to minors under 18 since 2017 for tobacco or vaping possession or purchases, according to the original resolution memorandum presented to the River Falls City Council. The department reported 10 of those citations were given to 17-year-olds.

River Falls School District currently enforces a policy prohibiting the use and possession of all tobacco, nicotine and e-cigarette products for persons of any age at school events and on school property.

“The city may enact its own ordinances prohibiting the sale or possession of electronic cigarettes by those under the age of 21,” the memorandum states. “It is believed, however, that a statewide law would be more effective addressing the perceived problem associated with teen vaping.”

