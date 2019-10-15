ST. PAUL — Former television personality and 1995 Mrs. Minnesota Tawnja Zahradka is challenging four-year incumbent U.S. House Rep. Tom Emmer, a Republican, to District 6's seat in U.S. Congress.

Zahradka announced her Democratic candidacy on Tuesday, Oct. 15, writing on her 2020 campaign site that, "When good people stand by and do nothing that is the very definition of tyranny."

"I choose to not stand by and watch our planet melt, watch our kids wearing bulletproof backpacks to school," she continued. "I choose to fight for families that are forced into bankruptcy because a loved one becomes sick. I choose to fight for the human rights of all people."

Zahradka is challenging fellow Democratic-Farmer-Labor candidate Ian Todd for the party nomination in 2020. If she prevails, she will take on four-year incumbent Emmer in the November 2020's general election.

Todd was the Democratic nominee for District 6 in 2018, and lost to Emmer in the general election by a 61-39 margin. Emmer currently serves as chair for the National Republican Congressional Committee, and prior to representing District 6 in Washington, served in Minnesota's state House for six years.

District 6 spans Benton, Sherburne and Wright counties, as well as portions of Anoka, Carver, Stearns and Washington counties. Its largest city is St. Cloud.

Zahradka hosted the television show The Minnesota Experience for more than two decades after she was crowned Mrs. Minnesota in 1995. On her campaign site, she said her television career ended because of workplace sexual harassment and gender discrimination.

Amid the backdrop of the nationwide Me Too movement, Zahradka said on her campaign site that, "Our nation’s sexual harassment laws are written to protect the harassers. (...) Which they did to perfection in my case."

"This injustice left me with a decision to make," she continued. "I could decide to give up and just accept this debilitating experience, or I could pick myself up and fight this battle for justice and equality for all, one more time."

In her Tuesday news release, Zahradka also listed affordable health care, the agriculture economy, unions and education as her top policy priorities.

Emmer's 2020 campaign did not immediately respond to request for comment.