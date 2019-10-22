Age: 50

Address: 1412 Lincoln Ave. St. Paul Park

Occupation: Attorney

Education: 1993 B.A. University of Minnesota, triple major Anthropology, Sociology, and Southeast Asian and Middle Eastern Studies. 1997 law degree, Hamline Law School.

Family: Wife Debra, children Ashley, Magnus and Connor.

Civic involvement: Former member of Boy Scouts of America Troop 83 and current member of St. Paul Park Planning Commission.

What makes you qualified to serve on St. Paul Park City Council?

I have been a resident of St. Paul Park for 13 years and have made a number of personal and professional friends within the city. My experience as a private practice attorney for the last 22 years has given me the skills to ask meaningful questions and understand complex issues. I have also had the opportunity to serve on the St. Paul Park Planning Commission. I make it a habit to attend all the commission meetings and prepare to raise any questions or concerns about the plans and issues we are presented. I have no doubts about my ability to be fair and open minded with the people who come before the commission.

What is the biggest challenge facing St. Paul Park and how would you address it as a city council member?

The biggest challenge I would like the council to address is citizen participation. I frequently watch the city council meetings and commission meetings for our neighbor cities Newport, Grey Cloud Island and Cottage Grove. All three have levels of citizen participation that seem to dwarf ours. I am at a loss to understand the difference in participation levels between our city and others. I know there are not that many major issues or hot button topics to discuss every month, but I would like to see an increased effort to encourage citizens to attend our meetings and volunteer for our commissions.

What life experiences would you bring to the job and how would they affect your decision making?

Being a private practice attorney, and before that working in health care, I have spent my entire adult life talking to and listening to people tell me their stories and share with me the issues that most impact their lives. Listening and being able to respond appropriately to people is a real art. My experience as an attorney has also been valuable when looking at city codes, applications and reviewing submissions from the public.

What will be your top priority if you are elected and why?

My top priority is to show up prepared for city council meetings. I want to know the issues and the facts before the city council, and if I have to do some additional homework on my own, I will do so. There are some issues I can predict I will see as a city council member: road repair and construction, utility fees, building variances, the BNSF rail yard, integration of the annexed property from Grey Cloud Island, etc. I also know there will be issues no one can anticipate or plan for, so having the ability to go to a city council meeting prepared for anything is an important part of the job.

What sets you apart from your opponent?

The fact that I have no political affiliation or leaning makes me different from most of my opponents. I have no loyalties or connections to any organization or political party that would affect my ability to make decisions that are exclusively in the best interests of St. Paul Park. I firmly believe that our city council should remain politically neutral and that all members should be focused on the job at hand and not use the position to gain personal or political favor.

I believe that my willingness and ability to say “no” also sets me apart from some of my opponents. I will not hesitate to say “no” to a member of the public, or to any party that comes before the city council that is proposing something that I do not feel is beneficial to the city. Saying no is not easy, and it can have personal costs, but the public needs to know that the elected members of the city council can draw lines and set limits on what happens in the city.