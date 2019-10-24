Members of the Minnesota House Capital Investment Committee took a tour through Hastings on Tuesday, Oct. 22 to take a firsthand look at two city projects for which Rep. Tony Jurgens, R-Cottage Grove, seeks funding.

The tour in Hastings was just one of the regional trips the committee took to learn more about statewide projects which are in need of funding.

“The trips are helpful because we can get out and see the projects,” Jurgens said. “We get to learn so much more by going out and talking to the people, as well as see what the project entails.”

One Hastings project that Jurgens is seeking funding for is the re-configuring of Highway 316. The other is the restoration of Hastings City Hall, most namely the domed roof.

Both projects were included in the committee’s bonding proposal this past spring, but no bonding bill was passed in the 2019 legislative session. However, the bills are still being considered for the upcoming session, starting February 2020.

Both projects had hearings last session, but even with the tour, it isn’t the end of the process.

“[The tours] is just one step in the process. I would expect additional hearings when we are back in session in February,” Jurgens said.

Jurgens said that the committee has received over $5 billion in requests for projects statewide. “That’s why it’s important to have the House visit the city so that they can see first-hand the traffic on the highway or the dome roof at City Hall,” Jurgens added.

The bills sponsored by Jurgens last session would secure $2 million for the Hastings City Hall restoration project and $1 million toward the Highway 316 project.

“We are seeing dozens of projects. It’s important to get the information out, but it’s even more important to be memorable. I had members of the committee tell me after that this was a memorable trip. That is what we are after,” Jurgens said.