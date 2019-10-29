NEW RICHMOND -- On Friday afternoon, Oct. 25, members of the Forward New Richmond Committee voted 5-2 in favor of recommending that the City work with Gerrard Corporation as a private partner to develop the Beebe Building.

The hour discussion heard comments from a half dozen residents and business owners suggesting a plan favoring more retail development as opposed to senior housing would do more to grow existing retail businesses and restaurants along the prime stretch of Knowles Avenjue.

John Grage, owner of Up Your Alley Vintage across the street, spoke up in favor of a solution promoting retail for the Beebe Building.

“I am vehemently opposed to senior housing going in there. I think that we really, really need to have retail businesses in this town. When people come to visit our store from the Cities primarily, after they are done shopping they ask, ‘What else is in this town to go shopping at?’ My list is very, very, tiny,” Grage said.

“When I think about revitalizing New Richmond, the housing part is of course an important piece, but I don’t think it belongs there. To me it’s just a recreation of what was there, the housing that we had there that was not the best and didn’t attract the best. I’m not sure that this one would either. I agree that we need more retail opportunity here in New Richmond so that we do not continue to be a drive-thru city,” Kathy Harer said.

Residents along with at least one committee member also questioned whether enough consideration had been given restoring as opposed to razing the historic building as part of a redevelopment plan.

“I personally have talked to a couple (developers) who would not touch that it if the only option was to renovate it. I have talked to the tenants who occupied the space for 18 year, Bakken Young. I invite anybody to talk to them and see if that building is savable. Maybe it was 20 year ago, but given the fact that nothing’s really been done in the last 20 years to maintain it. I see option one as the only option we have,” New Richmond Chamber President Rob Kreibich said.

“If I were given the choice between tearing down the building and rehabbing the building, I would much rather see us rehab the building. It’s a historic part of our downtown. It’s been here for well over 130 years. If the issue is whether we can make that work in a multi-use facility, I think it's worth taking time to see whether or not we can make that work. I don’t think there’s any pressure. My guess is the Gerrard Group would come back next year and submit the same proposal. I think the community deserves us to take a better, longer look at this,” committee member Paul Mayer said.