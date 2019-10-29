ST. PAUL — "Troubling dysfunction" at the Minnesota Department of Human Services allowed for the overpayment of two tribes and could cause financial and legal problems for the state and the tribes.

That's according to an audit of the overpayments to the Leech Lake Band of Ojibwe and the White Earth Nation released by the nonpartisan Office of the Legislative Auditor on Tuesday, Oct. 29. Between 2014 and 2019, the state overpaid the tribes more than $29 million for medicine-assisted opioid treatments.

And based on the review of state and federal records as well as interviews with DHS employees, it wasn't clear why the department, which administers the state Medicaid program, decided to allow the higher reimbursement rates, why that practice was allowed to persist and what could happen now that the audit has brought to light those questions.

The office initiated the special review in an effort to determine why DHS administered the payments for in-office opioid treatment services when some of the doses were taken at home and billed as though a patient took them in a doctor's office. The encounter rate when a patient seeks care at an Indian Health Service (IHS) facility is $455, but that wouldn't apply for patients who obtain the medication in a doctor's office but self-administer some of the medication.

The issue came to light in February when members of the Red Lake Nation reached out to DHS to ask whether they could also bill the $455 encounter rate for individuals taking the medication at home, according to the probe.

In April, the Walz administration put a stop to the problem payments and reversed course on previous guidance that allowed tribes and opioid treatment providers to be reimbursed for that $455 encounter fee even when medications were taken at home. And following top-level turnover at the department as well as news of the overpayments, the Office of the Legislative Auditor also launched a probe into the issues.

"The fact that so many DHS management officials allowed the department to make millions of dollars in unauthorized payments over multiple years is inexcusable, as is the department’s failure to document important policy decisions," the auditors wrote in their report. "We think fundamental and deep reforms within DHS are needed."

The programs serve hundreds of tribal members each year and leaders from the Leech Lake Band and the White Earth Nation earlier this year told lawmakers that having to pay back $29 million would be a devastating hit for the tribes, especially when they'd followed the state's instructions in billing for the services.

While auditors requested interviews and documents from the chairmen of the White Earth Nation and Leech Lake Band, they did not receive a response.

DHS Commissioner Jodi Harpstead said the department had erred in its guidance to the tribes and hoped that the Legislature, the tribes and the department could come together to find a solution to repay the $29 million. State law requires the state to claw back the overpaid funds.

“The guidance that was given to tribal governments was wrong and it is impossible for us to serve Minnesotans in a trustworthy way if they believe that their interactions with DHS could leave them on the hook for tens of millions of dollars," Harpstead said in a news release. "I am especially sorry that this error in the Department unfairly affected the tribal nations with whom Governor Walz and Lieutenant Governor Flanagan are working to restore trust and rebuild our government-to-government relationships."

State lawmakers have said the department's failures shouldn't fall to taxpayers to overpay. And lawmakers, as well as tribal leaders, have raised concerns about putting the costs to the tribes.

"Minnesota taxpayers should not be forced to foot the bill for the dysfunction at DHS," state Rep. Joe Schomacker, R-Luverne, said. "DHS should take responsibility for their mistake, and find the $29 million within their own $18 billion budget to make amends for their mismanagement of federal funds."

A legislative panel is set to review the report later Tuesday and the Senate Health and Human Services Committee is set to take up the audit and hear from Nobles and Harpstead on Wednesday morning.