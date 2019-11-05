HUDSON -- Aaron Reeves joined the city of Hudson as its new city administrator at the beginning of September, bringing 25 years of experience to the role.

Reeves has been a city administrator for most of his career. He most recently served as the administrator in Cloquet, Minn., and also previously worked for the city of Rochester and other towns nearby.

“I always wanted to work in city management,” he said.

He originally wasn’t planning to leave the Cloquet area, but when his wife started a new job that required a lot of travel, they began looking to settle somewhere closer to the Twin Cities airport. Then he saw the opening in Hudson.

“In a lot of different ways it fit really well,” he said.

The community itself is beautiful, Reeves said, a good fit for a family that enjoys the outdoors.

Reeves had the chance to get to know the city during the interview process. He said it’s a well-run organization that has good stability as well as new council members and department heads that are bringing new ideas.

The work at the city fits in well with what Reeves has done in the past, he said. Hudson faces a new kind of growth with denser development, something other cities he’s worked with have dealt with before.

Already the council has turned to Reeves’s experience as it considers new issues such as AirBnB and food trucks.

“That’s been good to try to bring some background on that,” Reeves said.

Coming from Minnesota to Wisconsin has been a bit of a learning process in some specifics, but Reeves said the underlying base of what he does is the same.

“It’s a collaborator, it’s an organizer, it’s an information gatherer,” he said.

His role as city administrator is to serve as a resource for council members, providing them with data on issues and facilitating its decision-making process. With department heads, he helps them work together, follow the financials and get things done.

He has the resources of longtime staff and consultants, Reeves said, and he’s also enjoying the challenge of learning new things.

His focus in his early days as the new city administrator is to listen and learn, he said. Going forward, his main goal is to do what he can to make Hudson an even greater community.

“Keep building on that success,” he said.

The continued development of the city will be an interesting process to go through, Reeves said, and he’s looking forward to working with the city on the comprehensive plan update. The comprehensive plan will include many opportunities for public input, and work to guide the council as it makes decisions on the city’s development.

The focus is to help Hudson grow, but to make sure it maintains what makes it Hudson - the community feel.

“Even though we’re going to see growth, we want that growth to fit in with the community and feel like one city,” he said.

Reeves said he’s excited to be a part of the city and the community. He and his wife of 25 years have two children, a son in medical school in Iowa and a daughter who is a park ranger. He plans on checking out the hiking trails in the area, as well as kayaking.